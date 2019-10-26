Royal Bank of Canada Has $716,000 Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3,662.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,195,000.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $50.59.

