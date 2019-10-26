Royal Bank of Canada Has $693,000 Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Shoe Carnival worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after buying an additional 120,168 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $37.00 price target on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,090 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $31,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,748.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles B. Tomm sold 8,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $235,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,520.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $498.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $268.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

