Royal Bank of Canada Has $654,000 Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 70,168 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 659,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,691. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $804.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $388.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HMHC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

