Royal Bank of Canada Buys 12,458 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.6% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 98,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GPK opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

