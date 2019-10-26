Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 5,900 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a GBX 7,700 ($100.61) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,750 ($88.20) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,865.88 ($89.71).

LON RB traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,830 ($76.18). The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,220.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,256.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.27. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,796 ($88.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total transaction of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

