Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Ross Stores worth $56,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 29.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 798,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,675,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $31,780,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.78.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

