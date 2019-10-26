Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,677.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,618,000 after buying an additional 1,974,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,034,000 after buying an additional 39,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,709,000 after buying an additional 287,128 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,198,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,803,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 456,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,656,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.80.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total transaction of $540,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $334.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.31. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

