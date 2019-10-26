Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $569.11

Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $569.11 and traded as low as $485.05. Robert Walters shares last traded at $506.00, with a volume of 15,492 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective (down previously from GBX 740 ($9.67)) on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 513.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 568.12. The firm has a market cap of $382.89 million and a P/E ratio of 11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other Robert Walters news, insider Steven Cooper acquired 500 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £2,285 ($2,985.76).

Robert Walters Company Profile (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

