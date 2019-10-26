Robert W. Baird Downgrades Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $93.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.33.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albany International has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $273.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.75 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.