Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 2,818 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $111.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $131.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,974 over the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

