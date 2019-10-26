Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 80,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 609.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 31,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,595,499.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $3,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 36.51, a quick ratio of 36.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.22). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.92% and a net margin of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.