Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,453 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,044,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,611,000 after acquiring an additional 200,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,474,000 after acquiring an additional 157,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,185,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,274,000 after acquiring an additional 176,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,552,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCO. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Wolfe Research set a $17.00 target price on Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of PDCO opened at $17.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.81. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

