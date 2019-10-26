Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 2,900 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 624.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The business had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $54,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,790.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.