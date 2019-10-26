RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.63.

NYSE RLJ opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $448.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,375.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Forgia Robert M. La bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. PGGM Investments lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 322.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,242,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 64.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,510,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,423 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 184.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,292,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,300,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,793,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 447,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

