Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties makes up approximately 2.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 11.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth $214,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 18,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,194,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 92.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 244,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.05.

Shares of BXP opened at $132.18 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.84 and a 52 week high of $140.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average of $131.45.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $733.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

