Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.93 Per Share

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rio Tinto in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $5.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto’s FY2020 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on RIO. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of RIO opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hammer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 119.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 148.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 9.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 47,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.0% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,495 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.