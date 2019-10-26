RIF Token (RIF) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

RIF Token (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last seven days, RIF Token has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RIF Token token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, CoinBene and Bitfinex. RIF Token has a market cap of $52.55 million and $8.95 million worth of RIF Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00203627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.01506025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00102919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RIF Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,395,823 tokens. RIF Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . RIF Token’s official website is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RIF Token is /r/rifos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RIF Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Bitfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RIF Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RIF Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RIF Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

