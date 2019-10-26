Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $50,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $8,114,440.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $410,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,414 shares of company stock worth $22,704,540 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $241.22 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $147.63 and a 52-week high of $303.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.10.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

