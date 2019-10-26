Rhumbline Advisers Has $63.88 Million Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Welltower were worth $63,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,232,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Welltower by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,233,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,186,000 after purchasing an additional 760,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Welltower by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,842,000 after purchasing an additional 596,955 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

WELL opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.