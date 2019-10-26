Rhumbline Advisers Has $55 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 885,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $55,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 357.4% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Bank of America cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.16.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $35,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $101,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,700.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,667. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.