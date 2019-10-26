Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,468 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $46,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,747,000 after purchasing an additional 267,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after buying an additional 502,068 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,975,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,209,000 after buying an additional 83,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,204,000 after buying an additional 173,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,759,000 after buying an additional 16,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

VRSK stock opened at $148.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.64 and a 200-day moving average of $149.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $566,839.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $324,687.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,924. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.