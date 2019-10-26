Rhumbline Advisers Buys 24,455 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of WEC Energy Group worth $57,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.91.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $341,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at $513,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,849 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.79 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.52.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.