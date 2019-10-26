Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 93,918 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Exxon Mobil worth $542,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 141,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.04.

XOM stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.79. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $292.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.