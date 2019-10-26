RevolutionVR Price Hits $0.0032 (RVR)

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. RevolutionVR has a total market cap of $672,810.00 and approximately $667.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RevolutionVR has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One RevolutionVR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00609724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010923 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live . The official message board for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RevolutionVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

