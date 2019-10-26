Reviewing Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and Cabot Microelectronics (OTCMKTS:CCMP)

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Cabot Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sigma Designs does not pay a dividend. Cabot Microelectronics pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sigma Designs and Cabot Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A Cabot Microelectronics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $136.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.87%. Given Cabot Microelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot Microelectronics is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sigma Designs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Microelectronics has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Designs and Cabot Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million 0.14 -$120.04 million N/A N/A Cabot Microelectronics $590.12 million 7.45 $110.04 million $5.22 29.01

Cabot Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and Cabot Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Cabot Microelectronics 11.76% 21.77% 11.89%

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics beats Sigma Designs on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

