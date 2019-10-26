Reviewing FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) & CBS (NASDAQ:CBS.A)

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) and CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FOX and CBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOX N/A N/A N/A CBS 20.13% 55.03% 8.74%

This table compares FOX and CBS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOX $11.39 billion 1.73 $1.60 billion N/A N/A CBS $14.51 billion 1.03 $1.96 billion N/A N/A

CBS has higher revenue and earnings than FOX.

Dividends

FOX pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. CBS pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of FOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of CBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of FOX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of CBS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FOX and CBS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOX 1 0 1 0 2.00 CBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

FOX currently has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.22%. Given FOX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FOX is more favorable than CBS.

Summary

CBS beats FOX on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors. It operates FOX News, a national cable news channel; FOX Business, a business news national cable channel; FS1 and FS2 multi-sport national networks; and Big Ten Network. The Television segment acquires, produces, markets, and distributes broadcast network programming. It operates The FOX Network, a national television broadcast network that broadcasts sports programming and entertainment. This segment owns and operates 28 broadcast television stations. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment owns the FOX Studios lot that provides production services, including 15 sound stages, 4 scoring and mixing stages, 2 broadcast studios, theaters, editing bays, and other production facilities in Los Angeles, California. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Fox Corporation operates independently of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. as of March 19, 2019.

About CBS

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks segment comprises Showtime Networks, which operates its subscription program services, Showtime, The Movie Channel, and Flix. The Publishing segment comprises Simon & Schuster, which publishes and distributes consumer books under imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner and Gallery Books. The Local Media segment comprises CBS TV Stations, it owns 30 broadcast TV stations; and CBS Local Digital Media. Its businesses span the media and entertainment industries, including the CBS TV Network, cable networks and content production and distribution.

