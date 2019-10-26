Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RVI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Retail Value from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Value from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Retail Value stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $682.07 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.44. Retail Value has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.89 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Value will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $471,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,695,764.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 724,787 shares of company stock valued at $26,854,221 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

