Reston Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.43 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,949.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,933 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,957,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,093 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,556,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,525,000 after purchasing an additional 110,399 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,378,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,722,000 after purchasing an additional 412,467 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,027,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,546,000 after purchasing an additional 115,464 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.96. The company had a trading volume of 269,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,981. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

