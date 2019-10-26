Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.53.

NYSE:QSR opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 10.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 488,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $37,675,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 26,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,040,101.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 840,294 shares of company stock valued at $64,840,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,503,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 38,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

