Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of RECN opened at $14.53 on Thursday. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,665,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,695,000 after acquiring an additional 80,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

