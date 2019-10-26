Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

REZI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

REZI stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $934,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 248,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 61,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

