Research Analysts Set Expectations for Encana Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:ECA)

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Encana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encana’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Encana in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Encana from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.27.

Shares of NYSE ECA opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Encana has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Encana had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Encana’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

In other news, Director Brian Gordon Shaw purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,200 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encana by 85.9% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Encana by 193.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encana during the second quarter worth $44,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Encana during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Encana during the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

