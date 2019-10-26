Repme (RPM) Market Cap Reaches $110,000.00

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, Repme has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Repme has a total market cap of $110,000.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Repme token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Repme alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00200417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.01463914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029441 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00095522 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Repme

Repme’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 99,999,999,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,042,311,297 tokens. Repme’s official message board is medium.com/@repmedapp . Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio . Repme’s official website is repme.io

Repme Token Trading

Repme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Repme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Repme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Repme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Repme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.