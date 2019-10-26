Relx (LON:REL) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,090 ($27.31) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.54) price target (down previously from GBX 1,740 ($22.74)) on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,880 ($24.57) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,880.23 ($24.57).

Shares of Relx stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,847.50 ($24.14). The company had a trading volume of 4,381,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,862.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,854.46. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,508.50 ($19.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,027 ($26.49).

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

