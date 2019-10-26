Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) will report sales of $19.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.70 million. Recro Pharma reported sales of $18.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full year sales of $93.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $95.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $102.14 million, with estimates ranging from $96.60 million to $105.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Recro Pharma.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Recro Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of REPH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. 434,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,073. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -0.50. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after buying an additional 167,346 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,104,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 45,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

