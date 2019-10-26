RealTract (RET) Achieves Market Cap of $12.31 Million

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, RealTract has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. RealTract has a market cap of $12.31 million and $101,974.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealTract token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00202513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.01540135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029218 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00098857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

