RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Get RealPage alerts:

RP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on RealPage in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

RP opened at $60.65 on Friday. RealPage has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,434,422.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 29,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $1,768,618.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,669,513.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 712,667 shares of company stock valued at $43,937,476. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 931.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 487.8% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 242.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at $186,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealPage (RP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.