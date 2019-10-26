Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.70-11.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.1-29.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.07 billion.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $212.15. 1,892,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $215.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.54.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTN. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.63.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total value of $491,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

