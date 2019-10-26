Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 105,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 85,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 162,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,632,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Walt Disney stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.