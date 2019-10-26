Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $153.91. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

