Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 113,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 30,045.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 151,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.34. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $101.75 and a twelve month high of $108.53.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.