Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 85.3% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 353,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after buying an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.48.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $174.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.53. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

