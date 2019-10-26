Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 421 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Cinemark worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNK. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 23.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,878,000 after purchasing an additional 548,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 9.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,683,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,180,000 after purchasing an additional 483,773 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 272.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 468,857 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth approximately $11,710,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $235,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNK. Macquarie set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

