Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

RJF opened at $84.48 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Raymond James alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.38.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,200 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $1,238,264.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,098 in the last ninety days. 10.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.