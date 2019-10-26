Raymond James Boosts Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target to $170.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 61.63% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALXN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.
Shares of ALXN stock opened at $105.18 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average is $117.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
