Raymond James Boosts Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target to $170.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 61.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALXN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $105.18 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average is $117.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.