Raymond James Analysts Give West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) a C$76.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$76.00 target price on West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.60.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of WFT stock opened at C$59.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.63. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$43.93 and a twelve month high of C$80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.63) by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 3.3405876 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.