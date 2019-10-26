Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of RTLR stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. 229,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,949. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $100,004.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,490,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $25,955,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

