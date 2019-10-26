Rapids (RPD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,574.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last week, Rapids has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a total market cap of $984,700.00 and approximately $1,574.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00201627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.01481520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00091288 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 21,755,130,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,949,207,659 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

