Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) to announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Rapid7 posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $75.00 price target on Rapid7 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. 395,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.70.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 49,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $2,551,495.18. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 12,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $644,436.43. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,462 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,674. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 32.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 305.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 318,869 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at about $5,074,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

