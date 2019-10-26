Railway Pension Investments Ltd Trims Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 493,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,576 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $20,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,871,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,593,353,000 after buying an additional 1,649,632 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,687,034,000 after buying an additional 1,162,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,664,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $759,236,000 after buying an additional 570,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,748,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,917,000 after buying an additional 3,039,311 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,320,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,530,000 after buying an additional 3,714,624 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $43.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.79.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,546.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $256,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,654.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,449 shares of company stock worth $3,790,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

